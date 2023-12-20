Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

