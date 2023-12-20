Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 118 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 822.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 196.3% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 135,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 89,714 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 28.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in NIKE by 101.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.