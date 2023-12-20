Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

