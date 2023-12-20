Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Invests $4.67 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $278.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

