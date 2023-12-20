Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 4.2%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.40. 470,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,872,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $7.60 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on Lufax from $10.80 to $5.60 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lufax by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

