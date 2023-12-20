Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
NYSE:LEE opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.30.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.72). Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million.
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
