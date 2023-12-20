Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSE:LEE opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.72). Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

