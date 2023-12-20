Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $605.53. 709,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,591. The company has a market capitalization of $275.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

