Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.1% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $777.11. The stock had a trading volume of 195,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $397.06 and a twelve month high of $781.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $675.59 and its 200 day moving average is $657.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

