Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $4 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 79,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 220,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,720,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $237.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.10. The firm has a market cap of $335.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.