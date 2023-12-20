Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 442,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,353,000 after buying an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 117,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 63,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

