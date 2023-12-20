Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 56 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,134.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.45 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $932.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $884.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

