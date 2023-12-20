Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 266.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $210,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 64.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CL opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

