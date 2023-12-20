Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.14.

MSCI Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $542.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $511.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.12. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

