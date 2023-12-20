Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,737 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.