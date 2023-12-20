Jet Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $136,132.34 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $136,132.34 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00017260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,880.81 or 1.00082058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012259 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010630 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00263992 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $157,051.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

