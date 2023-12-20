iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
