iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

