iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,463,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 67,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

