Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

About Inuvo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 12.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 699,625 shares during the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.