Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
Featured Articles
