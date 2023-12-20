International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after buying an additional 492,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.