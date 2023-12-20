Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Trading Down 3.1%

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.37. 13,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 98,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $730.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.62%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,414,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 47.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 101.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 434,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,408 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

