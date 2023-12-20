Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF makes up about 0.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 2.22% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FYLD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 32,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

