Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $19.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

QUAL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,666,022 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.11 and its 200-day moving average is $136.25.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

