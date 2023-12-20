Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $803.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,897. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $768.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $768.22.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

