Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

BATS:POCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,640 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $460.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

