Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSEP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BSEP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,488 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.