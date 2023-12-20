Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 6.4% in the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.3 %

BFEB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. 3,098 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.