IFP Advisors Inc Sells 6,714 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 462,016 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $181.28. The company had a trading volume of 49,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,080. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $181.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
