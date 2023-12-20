IFP Advisors Inc Sells 12,314 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,314 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,293. The firm has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

