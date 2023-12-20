IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. 148,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

