IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $19,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. 392,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,507. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

