IFP Advisors Inc Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 316,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

