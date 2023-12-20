IFP Advisors Inc Has $52.64 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,852 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 2.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $52,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 270,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,616. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $59.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

