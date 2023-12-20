IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.86 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 90,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 222.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

QUAL stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.99. 3,666,022 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

