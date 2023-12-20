IFP Advisors Inc Has $16.28 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,064 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO remained flat at $50.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 177,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

