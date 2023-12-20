IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,820 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,408. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

