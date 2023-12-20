Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 20th (NYSE:HG)

Hamilton Insurance Group’s (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 20th. Hamilton Insurance Group had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HG

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $396.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other news, Director William C. Freda sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director William C. Freda sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen Pauline Elizab Richards sold 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $176,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,694 shares of company stock valued at $520,410.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.