G&S Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

G&S Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.57.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.