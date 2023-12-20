G&S Capital LLC Buys 128 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $189.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.08 and its 200 day moving average is $180.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $166.06 and a one year high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

