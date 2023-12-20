Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,065,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,094,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.39. 275,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,721. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

