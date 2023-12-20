Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.86 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,731 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.76. The stock had a trading volume of 909,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $266.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $3,114,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,711,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,109,396.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 862,297 shares of company stock valued at $195,502,760. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

