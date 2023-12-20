Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.41 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,705 shares of company stock valued at $23,596,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $19.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,172.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,367. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $575.39 and a 12-month high of $1,185.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,004.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $900.30.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

