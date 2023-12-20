Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6,031.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. 775,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,774,323. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

