Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Position Lifted by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 2.8% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

