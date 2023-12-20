Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $46,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $240.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

