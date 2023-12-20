Gleason Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gleason Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

