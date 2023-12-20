Gleason Group Inc. Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sempra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,085,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

