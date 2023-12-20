Gleason Group Inc. Has $3.60 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after buying an additional 115,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

