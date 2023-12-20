GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 1,303,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,659,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $185,233.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,955.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 366.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GameStop by 99.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

