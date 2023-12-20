Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $134.18 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

